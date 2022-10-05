ORAN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Orange S.A. (ORAN) Now

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) is -10.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.94 and a high of $12.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORAN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $9.42, the stock is -2.85% and -5.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -16.09% off its SMA200. ORAN registered -13.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.17%.

The stock witnessed a -5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.49%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.21% over the month.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) has around 132002 employees, a market worth around $25.23B and $42.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.49. Distance from 52-week low is 5.37% and -25.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.80% this year.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.30B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is trading -23.25% down over the past 12 months and Telefonica S.A. (TEF) that is -22.21% lower over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -12.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.