Pentair plc (PNR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -40.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.99 and a high of $80.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.01% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.15% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.11, the stock is 0.10% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.06% off its SMA200. PNR registered -39.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.32%.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.08%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 11250 employees, a market worth around $7.14B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.80% and -46.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.10%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.80M, and float is at 163.88M with Short Float at 4.46%.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rolchigo Philip M.,the company’sEVP & Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Rolchigo Philip M. sold 2,531 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $47.90 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21339.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that GLENN T MICHAEL (Director) sold a total of 6,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $74.80 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23746.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dover Corporation (DOV) that is trading -20.24% down over the past 12 months and Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) that is -7.23% lower over the same period. Xylem Inc. (XYL) is -21.93% down on the 1-year trading charts.