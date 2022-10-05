Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -41.68% Change This Year

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) is -41.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.82 and a high of $15.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRM stock was last observed hovering at around $7.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is -10.93% and -20.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.44 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -28.16% off its SMA200. PRM registered a loss of -30.59% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -12.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.80%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has around 226 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $400.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.00. Distance from 52-week low is 3.58% and -46.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.80%).

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.92M, and float is at 153.92M with Short Float at 3.31%.

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WindAcre Partnership Master Fu,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that WindAcre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $13.84 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.6 million shares.