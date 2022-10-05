Positives for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) as stock gains in recent trading

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is -13.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $160.60 and a high of $237.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $171.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.4%.

Currently trading at $179.63, the stock is 2.11% and -2.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.01 million and changing 4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. CAT registered -6.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.65%.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.25%, and is 10.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 107700 employees, a market worth around $95.88B and $54.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.45 and Fwd P/E is 12.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.85% and -24.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 121.20% this year.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 531.00M, and float is at 521.24M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Creed Joseph E,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Creed Joseph E sold 2,757 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $214.13 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that MacLennan David (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $219.82 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2480.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, De Lange Bob (Group President) disposed off 11,718 shares at an average price of $237.25 for $2.78 million. The insider now directly holds 43,817 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading 6.46% up over the past 12 months.