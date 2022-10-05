Positives for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) as stock gains in recent trading

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) is -30.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.35 and a high of $52.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STM stock was last observed hovering at around $32.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.04% off its average median price target of $48.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.92% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -39.93% lower than the price target low of $24.37 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.10, the stock is -1.46% and -5.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.46 million and changing 6.36% at the moment leaves the stock -13.26% off its SMA200. STM registered -18.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.08%.

The stock witnessed a -1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.36%, and is 3.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has around 48254 employees, a market worth around $31.08B and $14.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.24 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.28% and -34.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 946.80M, and float is at 656.36M with Short Float at 0.72%.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -33.27% down over the past 12 months and Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) that is -15.56% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is -8.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.