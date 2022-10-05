SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) is 14.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $11.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SFL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.04% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.04% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.31, the stock is -7.75% and -9.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -5.16% off its SMA200. SFL registered 11.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.52%.

The stock witnessed a -14.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.14%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $593.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.19 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 36.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.86% and -19.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SFL Corporation Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.30% this year.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.79M, and float is at 92.97M with Short Float at 3.59%.