SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 64.0% Upside

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is -72.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $14.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 35.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is -4.58% and -18.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 5.54% at the moment leaves the stock -50.44% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -71.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.77%.

The stock witnessed a -7.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.22%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.69% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 320 employees, a market worth around $608.80M and $80.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.08% and -77.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.14M, and float is at 158.02M with Short Float at 7.20%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.