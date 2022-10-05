SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 38.65% Upside

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is -37.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.56 and a high of $84.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSNC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.65% off the consensus price target high of $83.58 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.11% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.28, the stock is -1.92% and -9.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -23.82% off its SMA200. SSNC registered -26.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.05%.

The stock witnessed a -7.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.92%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has around 24900 employees, a market worth around $13.28B and $5.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.04 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.81% and -39.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.60% this year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.90M, and float is at 222.87M with Short Float at 0.82%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kanwar Rahul,the company’sPresident & COO. SEC filings show that Kanwar Rahul sold 73,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $62.50 per share for a total of $4.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) sold a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $63.06 per share for $2.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the SSNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Kanwar Rahul (President & COO) disposed off 80,068 shares at an average price of $62.56 for $5.01 million. The insider now directly holds 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC).

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 11.37% up over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 6.64% higher over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -8.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.