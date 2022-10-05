Steelcase Inc. (SCS) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 39.08% Upside

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is -37.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 26.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.31, the stock is -19.45% and -30.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 4.73% at the moment leaves the stock -35.93% off its SMA200. SCS registered -42.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.43%.

The stock witnessed a -33.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.38%, and is 6.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has around 11800 employees, a market worth around $858.56M and $3.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.12% and -43.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steelcase Inc. (SCS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steelcase Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/20/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.80M, and float is at 106.17M with Short Float at 4.65%.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Steelcase Inc. (SCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Armbruster Sara E,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Armbruster Sara E bought 5,735 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $6.83 per share for a total of $39164.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Steelcase Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that O’Shaughnessy Lizbeth S (SVP, CAO, GC and Secretary) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $11.26 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the SCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, Niemann Jennifer C (Director) disposed off 3,900 shares at an average price of $11.98 for $46708.0. The insider now directly holds 19,346 shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS).

Steelcase Inc. (SCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -23.58% down over the past 12 months and Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU) that is 37.25% higher over the same period.