Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) is -17.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $8.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $13.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.41 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $9.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.84, the stock is 5.40% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -12.95% off its SMA200. SUZ registered -5.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.00%.

The stock witnessed a 5.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is 9.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.23. Distance from 52-week low is 14.73% and -30.31% from its 52-week high.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.34B, and float is at 1.34B with Short Float at 0.05%.