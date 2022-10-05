TELUS Corporation (TU) on Track to Reach $25.53 in a Year

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is -10.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.83 and a high of $27.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $25.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.36 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 12.46% higher than the price target low of $24.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.14, the stock is -1.09% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -11.37% off its SMA200. TU registered -3.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.68%.

The stock witnessed a -6.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.69%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 90800 employees, a market worth around $30.07B and $12.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.64. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.58% and -23.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.70% this year.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 1.14%.

TELUS Corporation (TU) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at TELUS Corporation (TU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -22.01% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -13.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.