These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is -11.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.48 and a high of $22.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MFC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $20.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.59% off the consensus price target high of $24.32 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.48% higher than the price target low of $18.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.88, the stock is 0.82% and -4.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -10.83% off its SMA200. MFC registered -12.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.20%.

The stock witnessed a -1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.18%, and is 7.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has around 38000 employees, a market worth around $32.39B and $21.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.97 and Fwd P/E is 5.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -23.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 1.87%.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -14.29% down over the past 12 months. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is 5.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.