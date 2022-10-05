These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) is -58.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.22 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QSI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is 10.73% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 18.48% at the moment leaves the stock -20.95% off its SMA200. QSI registered -59.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.99%.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.34%, and is 23.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.67% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 47.30% and -64.07% from its 52-week high.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.00M, and float is at 85.30M with Short Float at 5.09%.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LaPointe Christian,the company’sGeneral Counsel & Corp. Secr. SEC filings show that LaPointe Christian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $3.93 per share for a total of $78526.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Quantum-Si incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that ROTHBERG JONATHAN M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 25,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $3.10 per share for $79175.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.57 million shares of the QSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, MCKENNA MICHAEL P (EVP, Product Development & Ops) disposed off 1,648 shares at an average price of $3.22 for $5307.0. The insider now directly holds 869,021 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI).