These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Unilever PLC (UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) is -15.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.54 and a high of $54.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UL stock was last observed hovering at around $44.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $48.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.58% off the consensus price target high of $56.29 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -19.29% lower than the price target low of $37.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.27, the stock is 0.61% and -2.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.21 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -4.44% off its SMA200. UL registered -15.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.75%.

The stock witnessed a 1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.97%, and is 4.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Unilever PLC (UL) has around 148000 employees, a market worth around $116.69B and $55.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.39. Distance from 52-week low is 6.42% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Unilever PLC (UL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unilever PLC (UL) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unilever PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Unilever PLC (UL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.56B, and float is at 2.54B with Short Float at 0.13%.

Unilever PLC (UL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) that is trading -4.29% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -6.26% lower over the same period. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 27.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.