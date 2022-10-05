These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Vontier Corporation (VNT)

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is -41.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.55 and a high of $34.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VNT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.83% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 21.65% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.02, the stock is -6.58% and -18.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.00% off its SMA200. VNT registered -46.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.03%.

The stock witnessed a -16.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.17%, and is 4.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.32% over the month.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $3.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.78 and Fwd P/E is 5.75. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -47.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vontier Corporation (VNT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vontier Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.30% this year.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.50M, and float is at 157.45M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vontier Corporation (VNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miller Andrew,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Miller Andrew sold 2,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $23.88 per share for a total of $63760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13800.0 shares.

Vontier Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Naemura David H. (SVP, CFO) bought a total of 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $22.85 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, Ross Lynn (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.41 for $25410.0. The insider now directly holds 12,030 shares of Vontier Corporation (VNT).