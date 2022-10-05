Things appear to be looking up for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -18.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.62 and a high of $51.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $33.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $34.80, the stock is 9.43% and 7.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing 3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -12.83% off its SMA200. WPM registered -6.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.67%.

The stock witnessed a 11.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is 17.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 44 employees, a market worth around $15.52B and $1.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.44 and Fwd P/E is 26.83. Profit margin for the company is 63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.59% and -32.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.30% this year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 451.52M, and float is at 449.83M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -18.95% lower over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -39.84% down on the 1-year trading charts.