Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) – The 20.0% Upside Potential Remains

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM) is -93.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUEM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $0.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $0.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -17.36% and -38.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.6 million and changing 17.66% at the moment leaves the stock -83.00% off its SMA200. TUEM registered -93.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.44%.

The stock witnessed a -56.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.35%, and is 11.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.88% over the week and 17.05% over the month.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $30.02M and $749.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 41.09% and -94.70% from its 52-week high.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tuesday Morning Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1460.00% this year.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.45M, and float is at 79.42M with Short Float at 8.38%.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.