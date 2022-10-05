Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is -70.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.29 and a high of $373.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $69.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.9%.

Currently trading at $77.53, the stock is 8.09% and 0.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.61 million and changing 11.35% at the moment leaves the stock -41.13% off its SMA200. TWLO registered -75.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.62%.

The stock witnessed a 15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.59%, and is 10.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 8510 employees, a market worth around $14.50B and $3.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 401.71. Profit margin for the company is -31.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.59% and -79.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.35M, and float is at 171.98M with Short Float at 4.45%.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shipchandler Khozema,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Shipchandler Khozema sold 1,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $72.02 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81504.0 shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Manor Eyal (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 397 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $76.34 per share for $30307.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 3,503 shares at an average price of $80.93 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 83,070 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -42.03% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 11.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.