Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is 6.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $16.48, the stock is 2.94% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 4.32% off its SMA200. VRRM registered 11.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.71%.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.17%, and is 7.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1306 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $689.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.04 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.76% and -9.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 993.60% this year.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.69M, and float is at 148.20M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS REBECCA,the company’sGeneral Counsel. SEC filings show that COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37564.0 shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, PLATINUM EQUITY LLC (Director) disposed off 8,207,821 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $121.07 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).