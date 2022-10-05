Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) is -75.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.86 and a high of $35.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VMEO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.35, the stock is -10.48% and -25.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 5.58% at the moment leaves the stock -55.83% off its SMA200. VMEO registered -85.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.99%.

The stock witnessed a -24.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.92%, and is 11.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.63% over the week and 6.16% over the month.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $749.07M and $425.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.84% and -87.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.90% this year.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.46M, and float is at 149.46M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times.