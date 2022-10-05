Volta Inc. (VLTA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) is -82.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $12.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLTA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.27, the stock is -35.34% and -40.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 7.63% at the moment leaves the stock -60.94% off its SMA200. VLTA registered -85.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.97%.

The stock witnessed a -39.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.77%, and is -16.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.12% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $235.95M and $44.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.36% and -90.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.30%).

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Volta Inc. (VLTA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -315.90% this year.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 168.05M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 16.61%.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Volta Inc. (VLTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.