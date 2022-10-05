Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is -0.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.20 and a high of $74.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOYA stock was last observed hovering at around $62.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.23%.

Currently trading at $65.84, the stock is 6.27% and 6.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 5.16% at the moment leaves the stock 1.98% off its SMA200. VOYA registered 5.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.02%.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 11.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $6.49B and $6.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.40. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.15% and -12.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

Voya Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.20% this year.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.70M, and float is at 92.76M with Short Float at 19.66%.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hurtsellers Christine. SEC filings show that Hurtsellers Christine sold 57,782 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $67.62 per share for a total of $3.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63510.0 shares.

Voya Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Katz Michael Robertsold a total of 4,054 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $66.48 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14992.0 shares of the VOYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, SILVA KEVIN D () disposed off 12,205 shares at an average price of $68.80 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 9,951 shares of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA).

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -32.45% down over the past 12 months and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is 4.08% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 4.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.