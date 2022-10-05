What should you know before buying stock in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is -29.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.69 and a high of $66.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.54% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 14.62% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.96, the stock is -4.53% and -8.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -15.42% off its SMA200. FR registered -11.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.73%.

The stock witnessed a -5.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.47%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $6.11B and $498.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.91 and Fwd P/E is 40.94. Profit margin for the company is 62.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.47% and -29.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.05M, and float is at 131.55M with Short Float at 1.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAP JOHANNSON L,the company’sChief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that YAP JOHANNSON L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $64.12 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -16.43% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -26.90% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -12.30% down on the 1-year trading charts.