What should you know before buying stock in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -20.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $13.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 7.09% higher than the price target low of $15.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 2.46% and -2.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 4.39% at the moment leaves the stock -7.37% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -8.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.87%.

The stock witnessed a 3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.02%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $1.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 237.80 and Fwd P/E is 13.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -22.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 227.30M, and float is at 223.60M with Short Float at 3.12%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCRIVANICH LUKE M,the company’sSVP General Manager OSP. SEC filings show that SCRIVANICH LUKE M sold 21,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $13.03 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43995.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Staley Gary W (SVP Global Sales NSE) sold a total of 14,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $13.03 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 17,777 shares at an average price of $13.03 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 54,521 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -0.67% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -13.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.