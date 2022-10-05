Why Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) is -36.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $22.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRGV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $6.30, the stock is 32.51% and 28.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock -36.23% off its SMA200. NRGV registered -36.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.38%.

The stock witnessed a 17.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.09%, and is 16.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.66% over the week and 11.17% over the month.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $861.71M and $43.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.69% and -71.49% from its 52-week high.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.78M, and float is at 105.77M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GROSS WILLIAM,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GROSS WILLIAM sold 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 27 at a price of $5.36 per share for a total of $87082.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.66 million shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that GROSS WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 16,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $4.83 per share for $78473.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the NRGV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Piconi Robert (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 9,450 shares at an average price of $5.21 for $49207.0. The insider now directly holds 6,337,192 shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV).