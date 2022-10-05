Why Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is -38.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.84 and a high of $120.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $64.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $99.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.06% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 6.82% higher than the price target low of $71.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.16, the stock is 4.88% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.92% off its SMA200. HZNP registered -40.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.36%.

The stock witnessed a 10.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.78%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.54% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 2015 employees, a market worth around $15.44B and $3.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.54. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.38% and -45.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.30% this year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.02M, and float is at 227.91M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clayton Sean M.,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Clayton Sean M. bought 745 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $66.67 per share for a total of $49669.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 745.0 shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Pasternak Andy (EVP and Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 4,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $82.57 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34047.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Thompson Elizabeth H.Z. (EVP, Research & Development) disposed off 5,917 shares at an average price of $85.00 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 6,969 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 4.81% up over the past 12 months and GSK plc (GSK) that is -21.46% lower over the same period.