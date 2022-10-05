Why should you keep an eye on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is 18.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.58 and a high of $236.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $196.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.2% off the consensus price target high of $430.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -29.83% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $201.24, the stock is -3.32% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 23.29% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 3.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.40%.

The stock witnessed a -2.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.16%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 1665 employees, a market worth around $25.27B and $884.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.15% and -15.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-56.10%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.50% this year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.90M, and float is at 119.21M with Short Float at 3.68%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHARP PHILLIP A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SHARP PHILLIP A sold 33,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $230.49 per share for a total of $7.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Tanguler Tolga (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 1,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $218.16 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Tanguler Tolga (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 1,754 shares at an average price of $210.00 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 3,629 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 31.68% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 4.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.