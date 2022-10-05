Why should you keep an eye on Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)?

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is -19.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.13 and a high of $545.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAR stock was last observed hovering at around $157.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.03% off its average median price target of $229.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.66% off the consensus price target high of $309.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.93% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.90, the stock is 9.15% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 6.35% at the moment leaves the stock -14.14% off its SMA200. CAR registered 38.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.83%.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.74%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $7.81B and $11.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.96 and Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.94% and -69.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avis Budget Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 300.40% this year.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.50M, and float is at 47.22M with Short Float at 9.34%.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lurie Glenn,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Lurie Glenn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $178.94 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Avis Budget Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Hees Bernardo (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 29,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $168.69 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Hees Bernardo (Executive Chairman) acquired 28,334 shares at an average price of $172.78 for $4.9 million. The insider now directly holds 450,476 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR).

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMERCO (UHAL) that is trading -14.67% down over the past 12 months and Ford Motor Company (F) that is -13.87% lower over the same period. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is 1.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.