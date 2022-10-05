Why should you keep an eye on Etsy Inc. (ETSY)?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -49.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $307.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $104.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.21%.

Currently trading at $110.20, the stock is 5.14% and 3.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing 4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -8.03% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -44.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.07%.

The stock witnessed a 4.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.23%, and is 13.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2722 employees, a market worth around $14.15B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.48 and Fwd P/E is 42.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.45% and -64.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.09M, and float is at 125.66M with Short Float at 9.98%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCOTT RYAN M.,the company’sChief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that SCOTT RYAN M. sold 2,933 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $109.06 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1237.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that SCOTT RYAN M. (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 6,146 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $104.00 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4170.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, Silverman Josh (President & CEO) disposed off 20,850 shares at an average price of $106.32 for $2.22 million. The insider now directly holds 102,707 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -24.08% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -1.09% lower over the same period.