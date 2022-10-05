Why should you keep an eye on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC)?

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) is -12.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is 383.92% and 372.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.42 million and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 164.36% off its SMA200. LOGC registered -54.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 173.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.64.

The stock witnessed a 461.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 411.26%, and is 615.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $69.81M and $10.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 685.08% and -55.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.90%).

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.90% this year.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.96M, and float is at 28.23M with Short Float at 0.10%.

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.