Will Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is -51.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $4.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.61, the stock is 1.19% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing 8.78% at the moment leaves the stock -32.21% off its SMA200. CCO registered -43.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.60%.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.00%, and is 18.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $777.86M and $2.51B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.53% and -60.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 475.12M, and float is at 468.75M with Short Float at 7.30%.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $1.49 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48.87 million shares.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $1.43 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48.67 million shares of the CCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC (10% Owner) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $1.38 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 48,471,580 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO).