Will Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) is -77.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.38 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ILPT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.92% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 44.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -16.11% and -30.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -65.89% off its SMA200. ILPT registered -78.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.13%.

The stock witnessed a -19.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.65%, and is -4.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.19% and -80.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.22M, and float is at 64.40M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PHELAN KEVIN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that PHELAN KEVIN C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $22.30 per share for a total of $11150.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11003.0 shares.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that PHELAN KEVIN C (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $21.99 per share for $10993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10503.0 shares of the ILPT stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Tower Corporation (AMT) that is trading -17.02% down over the past 12 months and Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is -16.43% lower over the same period. Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) is -13.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.