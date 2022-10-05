Will Vroom Inc. (VRM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is -88.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $23.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is -15.32% and -24.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.54 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -62.98% off its SMA200. VRM registered -93.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.77%.

The stock witnessed a -20.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.11%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $181.30M and $3.23B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.27% and -94.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.70% this year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.07M, and float is at 132.69M with Short Float at 18.97%.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zakowicz Agnieszka,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Zakowicz Agnieszka sold 812 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $1.70 per share for a total of $1381.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Vroom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Krakowiak Robert R. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 11,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $1.70 per share for $19101.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the VRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Lang Laura W (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $1.32 for $19800.0. The insider now directly holds 38,975 shares of Vroom Inc. (VRM).