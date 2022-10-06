A peek at Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF): Who has invested in It?

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) is -77.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BITF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.54% off the consensus price target high of $3.87 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.54% higher than the price target low of $3.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.14, the stock is -3.06% and -17.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -56.30% off its SMA200. BITF registered -78.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.52%.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is 3.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $310.95M and $255.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.87% and -87.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bitfarms Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.10% this year

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 203.50M, and float is at 171.76M with Short Float at 8.05%.