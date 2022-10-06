A peek at Constellium SE (CSTM): Who has invested in It?

Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) is -36.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.82 and a high of $20.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSTM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $21.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.67% off the consensus price target high of $23.71 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 23.95% higher than the price target low of $15.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.46, the stock is -1.23% and -12.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -27.67% off its SMA200. CSTM registered -39.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.92%.

The stock witnessed a -10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.12%, and is 9.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Constellium SE (CSTM) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $7.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.99 and Fwd P/E is 5.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.70% and -45.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Constellium SE (CSTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellium SE (CSTM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellium SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year

Constellium SE (CSTM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.19M, and float is at 142.12M with Short Float at 2.42%.