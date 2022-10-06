A peek at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV): Who has invested in It?

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) is -61.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $18.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KALV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.27% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 63.21% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.15, the stock is -63.79% and -64.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -11.97% at the moment leaves the stock -60.78% off its SMA200. KALV registered -69.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -65.04%.

The stock witnessed a -66.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.10%, and is -65.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.44% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -10.75% and -72.21% from its 52-week high.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.90% this year

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.56M, and float is at 23.92M with Short Float at 10.27%.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crockett Thomas Andrew, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 1,320 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $22458.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Audhya Paul K. (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $14.96 per share for $10847.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1693.0 shares of the KALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Yea Christopher (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 1,145 shares at an average price of $14.96 for $17130.0. The insider now directly holds 33,597 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV).