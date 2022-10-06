A peek at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who has invested in It?

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -49.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.81 and a high of $46.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.24% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 28.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.32, the stock is -10.55% and -12.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -30.22% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -50.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.31%.

The stock witnessed a 3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.80%, and is -15.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $5.42B and $920.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.18 and Fwd P/E is 24.42. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -54.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 422.90% this year

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.52M, and float is at 109.59M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -4.48% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 8.32% higher over the same period.