A peek at Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who has invested in It?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is -42.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.01 and a high of $28.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOMD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $24.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.3% off the consensus price target high of $29.96 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 31.31% higher than the price target low of $21.24 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is -10.15% and -16.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -30.38% off its SMA200. NOMD registered -49.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.54%.

The stock witnessed a -14.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.01%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has around 8002 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 8.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.14% and -49.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.70% this year

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.10M, and float is at 145.45M with Short Float at 1.16%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading -8.58% down over the past 12 months and Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) that is -49.18% lower over the same period.