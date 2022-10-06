A peek at ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who has invested in It?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) is -91.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $3.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OBSV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 82.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is 10.55% and -26.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 4.71% at the moment leaves the stock -85.99% off its SMA200. OBSV registered -94.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.68%.

The stock witnessed a 5.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -89.90%, and is 20.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.52% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $15.28M and $25.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 36.45% and -94.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.80%).

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ObsEva SA (OBSV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ObsEva SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.40% this year

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.89M, and float is at 81.37M with Short Float at 2.32%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ObsEva SA (OBSV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ObsEva SA (OBSV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -46.19% lower over the past 12 months.