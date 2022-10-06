A peek at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who has invested in It?

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) is -26.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $11.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGRE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $6.15, the stock is -8.34% and -13.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing -5.24% at the moment leaves the stock -28.63% off its SMA200. PGRE registered -33.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.68%.

The stock witnessed a -12.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.64%, and is -4.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has around 318 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $732.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 615.00 and Fwd P/E is 61.50. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.50% and -46.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Analyst Forecasts

Paramount Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.50% this year

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.97M, and float is at 191.40M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) that is trading -0.34% down over the past 12 months and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) that is -60.56% lower over the same period. W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) is -1.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.