A peek at Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY): Who has invested in It?

Quanergy Systems Inc. (NYSE: QNGY) is -98.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $10.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNGY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.18, the stock is -28.92% and -42.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -6.79% at the moment leaves the stock -93.46% off its SMA200. QNGY registered -98.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.79%.

The stock witnessed a -37.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.20%, and is -15.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.23% over the week and 13.28% over the month.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) has around 141 employees, a market worth around $21.73M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.74% and -98.26% from its 52-week high.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.30% this year

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.86M, and float is at 72.91M with Short Float at 1.83%.

Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Quanergy Systems Inc. (QNGY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times.