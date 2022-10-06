A peek at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who has invested in It?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -41.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.51 and a high of $53.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.23% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 27.54% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.36, the stock is -1.36% and -14.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -32.75% off its SMA200. SPR registered -45.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.11%.

The stock witnessed a -11.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is 6.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.36% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 16100 employees, a market worth around $2.69B and $4.48B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.84. Profit margin for the company is -9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.90% and -52.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.60M, and float is at 104.04M with Short Float at 6.05%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $29.55 per share for a total of $14775.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18141.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $31.91 per share for $15955.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18641.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $38.95 for $19475.0. The insider now directly holds 16,625 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -3.96% down over the past 12 months and AAR Corp. (AIR) that is 12.87% higher over the same period.