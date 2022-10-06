A peek at UDR Inc. (UDR): Who has invested in It?

UDR Inc. (NYSE: UDR) is -31.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.42 and a high of $61.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UDR stock was last observed hovering at around $42.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.14% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 10.7% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.08, the stock is -6.01% and -10.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -3.09% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. UDR registered -23.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.37%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.99%, and is -1.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

UDR Inc. (UDR) has around 1219 employees, a market worth around $13.15B and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.58 and Fwd P/E is 75.65. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.63% and -32.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

UDR Inc. (UDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UDR Inc. (UDR) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UDR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 137.40% this year

UDR Inc. (UDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 324.92M, and float is at 323.00M with Short Float at 1.72%.

UDR Inc. (UDR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at UDR Inc. (UDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALCOCK HARRY G, the company’s SVP-Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that ALCOCK HARRY G sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35667.0 shares.

UDR Inc. (UDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -18.69% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -20.02% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -19.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.