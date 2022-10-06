AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) is -54.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $117.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AERC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $4.77, the stock is 47.22% and 15.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.71 million and changing -19.70% at the moment leaves the stock -20.33% off its SMA200. AERC registered a loss of 32.50% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 63.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.68%, and is 70.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.20% over the week and 14.37% over the month.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $70.50M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 171.02% and -95.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -153.80% this year

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.89M, and float is at 5.78M with Short Float at 5.73%.