Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is -86.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is -11.54% and -16.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -69.67% off its SMA200. AKBA registered -88.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.77%.

The stock witnessed a -17.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.98%, and is -4.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.23% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 426 employees, a market worth around $55.20M and $296.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.33% and -90.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.50%).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.60M, and float is at 181.08M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burke Steven Keith, the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Burke Steven Keith sold 1,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that GILMAN STEVEN C (Director) sold a total of 4,567 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $0.36 per share for $1653.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43430.0 shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Burke Steven Keith (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 7,656 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $16619.0. The insider now directly holds 217,263 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 3.47% up over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -5.45% lower over the same period.