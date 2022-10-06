Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is 27.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.83 and a high of $98.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $85.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.26% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.84% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.27, the stock is 1.34% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.56% off its SMA200. ADM registered 38.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.09%.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.95%, and is 4.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $48.46B and $94.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.61 and Fwd P/E is 14.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.82% and -12.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.50% this year

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 566.00M, and float is at 557.80M with Short Float at 1.33%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanchez Francisco J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sanchez Francisco J sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $88.14 per share for a total of $8814.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4270.0 shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that LUCIANO JUAN R (President & CEO) sold a total of 284,531 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $91.20 per share for $25.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Morris Gregory A (Senior Vice President) disposed off 117,839 shares at an average price of $83.47 for $9.84 million. The insider now directly holds 231,454 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -14.90% down over the past 12 months and Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is -1.37% lower over the same period. Bunge Limited (BG) is 4.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.