Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Volatility At 5.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) is -36.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $159.54 and a high of $483.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEAM stock was last observed hovering at around $236.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.25% off its average median price target of $304.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.41% off the consensus price target high of $470.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.02% higher than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $242.46, the stock is 3.84% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -4.81% off its SMA200. TEAM registered -37.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.14%.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.42%, and is 11.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.48% over the month.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has around 8813 employees, a market worth around $35.69B and $2.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 103.31. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.97% and -49.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.10% this year

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.48M, and float is at 35.40M with Short Float at 9.14%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cannon-Brookes Michael, the company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $230.76 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Atlassian Corporation Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Farquhar Scott (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) sold a total of 8,614 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $230.76 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the TEAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Cannon-Brookes Michael (Co-CEO, Co-Founder) disposed off 8,614 shares at an average price of $215.89 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 534,068 shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM).

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading -8.34% down over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -64.19% lower over the same period.