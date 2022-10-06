BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) is -68.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $16.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BBAI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 26.14% and 2.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 2.86% at the moment leaves the stock -66.48% off its SMA200. BBAI registered -81.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.59%.

The stock witnessed a 44.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.55%, and is 51.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.67% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $224.37M and $219.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.26% and -88.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.00%).

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.30% this year

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.22M, and float is at 4.23M with Short Float at 11.37%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.