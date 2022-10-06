Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Volatility At 8.07%, Should You Add A Position?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -81.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $14.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -12.09% and -25.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -49.02% off its SMA200. CENN registered -89.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.92%.

The stock witnessed a -20.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.18%, and is -7.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $248.25M and $11.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.45% and -92.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.21M with Short Float at 7.88%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.