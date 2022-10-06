Clene Inc. (CLNN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) is -55.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is -35.88% and -42.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -41.49% off its SMA200. CLNN registered -74.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.14%.

The stock witnessed a -33.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.70%, and is -42.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.44% over the week and 9.53% over the month.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $115.32M and $0.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.05. Distance from 52-week low is 6.46% and -77.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-153.30%).

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clene Inc. (CLNN) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clene Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.60% this year

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.34M, and float is at 19.96M with Short Float at 20.09%.

Clene Inc. (CLNN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Clene Inc. (CLNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stevens John Henry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stevens John Henry bought 47,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $3.85 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Clene Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Etherington Robert Dee (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 23,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $4.72 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56593.0 shares of the CLNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, MATLIN DAVID J (Director) acquired 74,610 shares at an average price of $2.51 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 2,422,397 shares of Clene Inc. (CLNN).